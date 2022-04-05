CASHMERE — The Cashmere Middle School Bike Repair Club started with a donut run one morning in 2015.
While entering the bakery, co-adviser Pierre Dawson noticed a bike parked outside with ill-fitted front brakes. He tracked down the young owner, who claimed the bike stopped perfectly fine, which Dawson found hard to believe since the front brake accounts for 75% of a bike’s braking load.
She demonstrated how she stopped the bike, which was by dragging her feet on the ground.
“Well that explains why you can say your brakes work fine,” Dawson told the girl.
Dawson arranged a day to fix the bike’s brakes a week later and showed her the proper way to stop. The thankful rider told him she would now wear out shoes less frequently.
That one interaction sparked an idea for Dawson.
He connected with co-adviser Jeff Cravens, a math and science teacher at the middle school, and the club grew from there. The weekly club typically has around eight students and four yearly repair events. Over the past six years, they’ve given out 267 bikes in the Wenatchee area.
“I never predicted I would be teaching kids how to fix bikes,” Dawson said on the sunny Saturday afternoon. “It just grew one little step at a time.”
The pair initially considered housing the club at Cashmere High School, before realizing younger students may be more bike-dependent for transportation.
“That’s when we lose them, when they get a car,” Cravens said with a laugh.
With the Cashmere School District now on spring break, student turnout was low Saturday, and only two students said they planned to turn up. But that didn’t stop people from looking for help ranging from checking tire pressure to issues with gears to general checkups at the three-hour event.
And that didn’t stop Cravens and Dawson from hopping from bike to bike, helping out however they could, from adjusting gears to properly fitting helmets.
Dawson was appreciative of Cravens’ support in getting the bike club rolling.
“Without him, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” he said.
Turnout for the clinics is largely dependent on weather, Cravens said. When it’s raining, an hour can pass in between customers. But on days like Saturday, with temperatures in the mid-50s and a light breeze, a steady stream of people come.
“Usually, we have a line going,” Cravens said.
Some fixes were simple, like properly inflating tires after winter storage.
Aaron McKeller, one of those customers, was looking for help with a gear issue on his orange Outroad R-100. He said he likes to ride in the Wenatchee area with his family “when we can.” He’s ridden bikes his whole life.
The club meets Thursdays throughout the school year and accepts donations of both bikes and parts. The club also sells bikes periodically to buy additional parts.