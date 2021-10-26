EAST WENATCHEE — An airsoft gun displayed near Eastmont High School Monday morning is being investigating by school officials and East Wenatchee police.
The incident, which occurred during the two lunch periods at the high school did not prompt a lockdown.
Eastmont's Assistant Superintendent Matt Charlton said East Wenatchee Police officers came to campus at around 11:45 a.m. and shared a reported weapon sighting in the area. Police determined there was no immediate threat to students or campus.
“We just had police on campus until we kind of figured out what was happening,” Charlton said.
Within 20 minutes of the first reports, police informed the district that the weapon was an airsoft pistol.
Charlton said the district is still investigating whether the airsoft gun was ever on school grounds. The district is also investigating whether any students were involved in the incident.
