Five board members
WENATCHEE — Following an impromptu discussion weeks ago on the district’s redistricting plan by Wenatchee School Board members, the district’s legal counsel again advised the district that all five positions on the school board must now be put to a vote next November.

“I understand that some board members are frustrated with having to run again in November 2023, however, it is required by statute and the policy considerations of the [Washington Voting Rights Act] dictate such,” district attorney Danielle Marchant wrote in a letter to Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle dated Oct. 21.



