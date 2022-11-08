WENATCHEE — Following an impromptu discussion weeks ago on the district’s redistricting plan by Wenatchee School Board members, the district’s legal counsel again advised the district that all five positions on the school board must now be put to a vote next November.
“I understand that some board members are frustrated with having to run again in November 2023, however, it is required by statute and the policy considerations of the [Washington Voting Rights Act] dictate such,” district attorney Danielle Marchant wrote in a letter to Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle dated Oct. 21.
The five-page letter came after board members Katherine Thomas and Julie Norton said during the board’s Oct. 11 meeting they’d be open to a second legal opinion on whether members could serve out the remainder of their terms.
Board member Laura Jaecks said at the meeting an additional legal opinion would cost money and may not result in a different opinion, while board Vice President Maria Iñiguez said the district's attorney had already researched the matter.
Board President Martin Barron told board members he would seek a legal refresher on the matter.
The Wenatchee World filed a public records request for the document on Oct. 24 and received a digital copy on Nov. 7.
Under a plan adopted by the district in June, board members will now be elected through four equally populated areas, plus one at-large position. The move came after the board found in April that the current all-at-large system could be potentially discriminatory and does not allow candidates equal chances at representation.
Marchant reached her conclusions after consulting several attorneys at her firm as well as Callie Castillo, who served in several roles in the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, among other positions.
Marchant wrote that the board's decision to move away from an at-large system, as well as their decision to adopt new voter districts, were both voluntary actions.
”As such, it is now the Board’s obligation to order new elections for all Board positions to occur at the general election in November 2023," Marchant wrote.
Norton and Thomas said in October while they still supported the plan, they would be open to additional information about whether they could fulfill the remainder of their terms.
“There’s some interpretation there that I think can be interpreted differently,” Thomas said on Oct. 11, adding that both she and Norton were elected for four-year terms in 2021.
Marchant, however, concluded the statute was straight forward.
“The language in the statute does not lend itself to multiple interpretations as it is clear and unambiguous,” Marchant wrote on Oct. 21. “I have not interpreted the statute, rather I have advised the District as to how to comply with the statute.”
According to Marchant’s letter, the board does not need to take any additional steps in the districting plan as “the plan has already been adopted.” Marchant cited portions of the Voting Rights Act that read all members must "stand for election.”
The resolution adopting the voter districts, as well as legal descriptions for each district, were sent to Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore on Aug. 23. On Sept. 16, Moore informed Marchant his office would assign staggered terms for new voter districts by Jan. 31.
Details of the new election cycles for board members have not been finalized.
According to Marchant, Moore also stated his opinion that the district was now required to hold elections for all five board seats next year.
“At the October 11, 2022 Board meeting there was a fair amount of discussion that the voters elected the Board members to 4-year terms,” Marchant wrote. “It is important to keep in mind that the terms are set by the Legislature, and it is the same Legislature that has determined to shorten the terms under the WVRA.”
Since members must reside in their respective districts, all five current members can not win seats under the new configuration.
Thomas resides in District 2 with fellow board members Maria Iniguez and Jaecks. With the option for an at-large member to reside anywhere in the district, two of the three (Iniguez, Jaecks and Thomas) could be reelected, but not all three.
Norton is the only current member in District 1 and Board President Martin Barron is the only one in District 3.
The Wenatchee School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
