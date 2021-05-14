OLYMPIA — Washington schools are expected to fully open to in-person learning in the fall, the state's top education official, Chris Reykdal, announced Thursday afternoon.
The move comes as part of a sweeping plan by government officials on Thursday to soon lift several COVID-19 restrictions in Washington and nationwide. Returning to school buildings full time would restore some sense of normalcy for Washington's 1.1 million schoolchildren after more than a year away from classrooms during the pandemic.
"Students may choose to enroll in a remote-learning program, but school districts may not offer hybrid or remote learning to the exclusion of full-time, in-person learning for any student who seeks that option," Reykdal said in a statement.
In effect, schools must offer a regular in-person school day to any student who wants it. But districts are also allowed to offer remote and hybrid learning to students who prefer those options. Spending months away from teachers and peers has had a crushing effect on students' mental health, and hurt some students' engagement or interest in their studies, Reykdal said.
As of April, state data shows, about 68% of the state's students were learning in person one or more days a week.
But what, exactly, will school look like in the fall?
In Seattle, and elsewhere, most details aren't settled. Some families might choose to continue remote learning; Seattle schools and others have said they will offer a virtual option. Pandemic-era safety measures might loosen — or they might not.
Athletics and activities? Students and staff might need to take precautions. But in many districts, sports and after-school clubs are expected to resume.
"We're in a different environment right now so we'll probably need to make some adjustments. But again, it's 'back to the future,' if you will," Jones said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds was one factor in the district's decision to move back to full-time classroom learning, Jones said.
The news from the state came just as Washington Department of Health officials announced that schools must continue to follow safety precautions such as mask-wearing and distancing next school year. Students should stay spaced 3 feet apart inside classrooms. Schools need to set up cleaning protocols and ensure classrooms are well-ventilated. Officials said that getting vaccinated is strongly encouraged but not required.