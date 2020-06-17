WENATCHEE — When 18-year-old Angelica Vasquez returned home one afternoon from one of her classes at the University of El Salvador, where she was studying to become a pediatrician, her father pulled her aside. He had something urgent that he needed to tell her.
“He said, ‘Tomorrow you’re leaving the country,’” said Vasquez, now a 52-year-old counseling secretary at WestSide High School, who on Friday will earn her associate’s degree from Wenatchee Valley College. “Here’s your passport and your flight ticket, you are leaving (in the) morning with your 4-year-old sister.”
El Salvador circa 1985 was already five years into a bloody civil war, and becoming too dangerous for Vasquez and her two younger siblings, Carmen and Javier. Her mother and older brother Rafael had already fled to the United States years prior — now it was their turn.
The decision to flee was not easy; it’s a grueling, perilous journey and a life-altering transition. And for Vasquez, just months removed from her high school graduation, she was essentially going to be forced to start over academically and learn a new language, new customs and a new culture.
“I cried and cried all night because being at the university was a dream of mine and I had the desire to work with special-education children,” Vasquez said. “But I got a call from my mom, who encouraged me to come and said that the United States had the best schools. That was the hook.”
Angelica and her sister Carmen flew from El Salvador to Tijuana along the U.S. - Mexico border the next day. They then began their three-day trek across the border and through the Laguna Mountains into Southern California, eventually reuniting with her family just south of Los Angeles.
Then it was time to look for employment.
“My mother had four jobs, Rafael had three, even Javier was working while going to school. I thought, how am I going to get a job?” Angelica said. “Fortunately, there was an opportunity to babysit. I didn’t know any English aside from the very basics, but I would watch Sesame Street with the kids that I’d babysit for, and so I learned with them.”
Angelica started taking ESL classes but when she re-enrolled she had to start at the eighth-grade level.
“I had to start at the bottom,” she said.
Angelica progressed. Eventually, she made it through high school, earning her GED, and started taking a few classes on the weekends at the West Los Angeles Community College in Culver City.
She got married and had two kids.
But Angelica’s first marriage fizzled out after a couple of years and she was stuck trying to raise two kids as a single mom in L.A. while balancing weekend classes at the community college. She knew that she wanted to get out of expensive California, and give her kids a chance to grow up in a better neighborhood — but where to go?
Her sister Carmen moved out to Wenatchee with her husband Ramon in 2004, so not long after they got settled Angelica decided to visit. Once she saw the valley, she fell in love.
“I thought this place was amazing. I have to move here,” Angelica said. “But I also wanted to wait until my kids were at a good age to move. I asked God if it was the right decision and to give me a sign if so.”
It didn’t take long. On the first Saturday after she returned from Wenatchee, one of her professors toward the end of the class started talking about an event that was going on in Washington state sometime in the spring. And students could go (with accommodations paid for) if they wanted to sign up. The professor handed out fliers to each of her students, including Angelica.
“I looked at the flier and it was in Wenatchee,” Vasquez said. It was the sign she had been looking for. “I just thought that was so crazy. I said I wanted to go and I bought tickets for my kids to come with me. We all came and it was Apple Blossom.”
Angelica knew Wenatchee was where she wanted to move.
In 2008, she did.
“When I decided I was going to move, I wrote a letter (of inquiry) and sent it to just about every business in the Wenatchee Valley,” Angelica said. “I had done some work in accounting and knew how to do taxes. Out of everyone, only Jackson Hewitt and Robert Turner called me back. That was my first job here in Wenatchee.”
Then one day, she saw an opening on the Wenatchee School District website for a bilingual paraprofessional at Lewis & Clark Elementary. After a year, she moved into her current position at WestSide, where she’s worked for the past decade. Angelica remarried Rosali Vasquez in 2013.
But Angelica still had a desire to continue with her education. Both of her kids graduated from Wenatchee High School.
“So I thought, 'It’s my turn,'” Angelica said. “What pushed me the most was watching the kids and families get so excited every year at WestSide’s graduation. But I was afraid of taking the placement test until finally my daughter pushed me and said that I had to do it. So I enrolled at Wenatchee Valley College and prayed.”
Angelica just had to take a couple of math classes online, but her English was graded at a college level.
“Before I knew it, I was in — starting two years ago,” she said. “I finished my 90 credits in a year and a half and decided to enroll in the criminal justice program to better understand the kids I work with. Working at WestSide, I’ve seen teenagers struggle and the program has given me a different perspective and helped me understand the families more.”
“My mentality has changed, and if I can become a bridge between kids, their parents and school staff, I would love it. Because I have seen when everyone gets involved in a students’ academics, (the kid) wants to prove that they can do better. I owe everything I’ve accomplished to my family, who always supported me.”
Angelica is poised to graduate from WVC this Friday. But she’s not done yet. She is already enrolled at Central Washington University and plans to earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
“I have so much free time; I just want to volunteer and do something for the community that gave me so much,” Angelica said. “I just want to do something and make a difference.”