Annette Eggers is a candidate for Eastmont School Board Director No. 3. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Jason Heinz and Rama Mohr, although Mohr has verbally resigned from the race.
Why are you running for reelection to the school board?
I am running for reelection to the Eastmont School board because the next term will have some important changes and decisions at the board level that I feel strongly about. My experience and knowledge will be beneficial to the district in the decisions and transitions that will be taking place.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
In the coming term, the Eastmont School board will have some very important decisions to make, including:
- Hiring, directing, evaluating and retaining a highly qualified Superintendent.
- A bond measure to complete the next phase of the elementary renovation projects and the transportation building.
- Navigating the regulations and rules of the many agencies that direct a school district as we move forward in this time of the covid pandemic.
- Financial decisions as we transition into uncertain enrollment and changes in both state and federal funding.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Eastmont School District learned so much during this past year plus. The lessons taught or reinforced were flexibility, patience, the importance of communication and choice. I as a board member was reminded how valuable, intelligent and caring the Eastmont staff are. I feel so fortunate that as a staff we came together to find solutions for what is best for all of our kids. I also had a chance to utilize grace and understanding of others every step of the way.