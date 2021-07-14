Arlette Lopez-Rodriguez is a candidate for Wenatchee School Board Position No. 5. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are incumbent Julie Norton and Miranda Skalisky.
Why are you running for school board?
For too long, we have seen the same representation on the board that does not encompass the diversity of the district. It is time to have a young voice on the school board that knows what it was like to walk the halls of the Wenatchee schools and graduate during a pandemic. We need someone who comes from a low-income, working class, immigrant family to advocate for every demographic of the Wenatchee School District. As a former student, I had to go out of my way to obtain many of the resources that are readily available to others. I have seen enough students and enough families get left behind and we can not tolerate any more students to get left behind because of their identity, background, socio-economic status, or disability.
Initially, my plans after high school did not include running for a public office. I personally had to sacrifice going straight to the university because I see the potential for the future of our schools which I had been a part of creating on the Strategic Planning Team. I knew it was my civic responsibility to continue to serve in this valley and that time has to be now.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
I believe every position needs to bring a lens to the board that will work towards the best interest of the students. There isn't enough representation on the board that is actively fighting to advocate for every narrative to be heard, nor is it being presented as action.There is insufficient communication, lack of access to resources, and we need to be highlighting these as our priorities. We cannot continue to divide ourselves on national issues when we should be evaluating and addressing this valley's issues. Being the only candidate who has been in the public education system in the last 10 years, I am able to speak on behalf of the urgent needs of our schools.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
I am thankful to have been able to experience some of the positive changes that came from the pandemic such as having smaller class sizes, access to internet hotspots, and a flexible schedule to work my part-time job. The school district also provided many families access to free lunch and technology when needed.
The school district needs that consistency and must continue to meet the needs of our students and families. The decisions being made this past year, has taught us all that many of our voices are not being adequately listened to and are being made without sufficient outreach and communication. As we fully reopen, it is the responsibility of the school district to ensure that every student, every parent, every educator and our community members, are invited to be part of the positive changes of our schools.