Five new charter schools are expected to open across Washington next year — and they now have a multimillion dollar reason to celebrate. A Washington charter schools nonprofit has won a nearly $20 million competitive federal grant to help these new schools get off the ground.
School administrators plan to use the funds from the federal Department of Education to ease the expensive costs that come along with opening a new school, such as paying for laptops, books and desks. Charter school organizations in Alabama and New Hampshire also won multimillion dollar grants for these purposes.
Charter schools in Washington, which are publicly funded but privately run, face challenges akin to those found at startup companies. Although they receive state funding for each child who attends, they do not benefit from local tax levies, which pay for school districts' building and construction costs. Charters have to raise money for these and other upfront costs by fundraising, turning to philanthropists and seeking grants.
"It's really focused on supporting the high-quality launch and implementation of schools," said Gillia Bakie, director of development at Washington State Charter Schools Association, which applied for and now oversees the grant. "This is one key part of a larger funding puzzle."
In Wenatchee, Pinnacles Prep charter school is working towards opening in September 2021 with classes for sixth and seventh graders. The school plans to add a grade each year until it is serving grades 6 through 12. The plan is for about 70 students at each grade level, for a total of 490 students.
Washington passed its charter school law in 2012, making it one of the last states to offer the alternative to traditional public schools. The schools have fought for their existence in Washington amid staunch criticism that they are privately managed and not accountable to local school boards in the same way as their traditional public school counterparts.
Which schools ultimately receive the funds isn't decided. But charter school administrators can soon apply for a portion of the grant. Five schools set to open next year are eligible, as are successful charter schools looking to increase enrollment. Over five years, the grant is expected to support 10 new schools and expand two existing ones.
About 3,500 students attend the state's 10 existing charter schools and the grant would help enroll an additional 6,000 students at these schools and new ones by 2023, Washington State Charter Schools Association officials said. More than 1.1 million children are enrolled in Washington's traditional public schools.
The injection of federal dollars comes at a critical moment. Washington's charter schools are finally on solid legal footing following two major disputes: a constitutional challenge to the 2012 state ballot measure that first approved the schools in Washington, plus a legal challenge to using lottery revenues to pay for the schools. Charter school advocates ultimately won out in both cases.
"The law is here to stay, so it's really now incumbent on those who are interested in opening great schools to try to leverage it for that purpose," said Nina Rees, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, which is based in Washington, D.C.
Charter schools still face political push back, as well as practical challenges such as convincing families to enroll. Last year, two charter schools closed due to dwindling enrollment. Both were operated by Green Dot Public Schools, a charter school network based in California.