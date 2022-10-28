EAST WENATCHEE — The author of a statement against Eastmont's $185 million bond in Douglas County’s official voters’ pamphlet said he is grateful the district has provided additional information on the project.
Community member Lucas Gilbert initially submitted a statement to the Douglas County Auditor by an Aug. 9 deadline on the project that centered around a lack of details in the proposal. That statement appears in a localized voters pamphlet sent to Douglas County voters and appeared next to a statement in support of the proposal.
While the district is tasked with finding authors to write the "for" and "against" statements, it does not approve them before submission and the statements are not fact checked by the Auditor's office.
Following Monday's board meeting, Board Member Meaghan Vibbert said the criticism wasn't fair and that she didn't "think all of the details he criticized were available" when the statement was submitted.
The World left a voicemail Tuesday morning with Gilbert to see if he had any response. In an text early Friday morning, Gilbert said he appreciated the additional information that has since come out on the proposal.
Gilbert also said his purpose was to provide an opposing view, something the district initially struggled to find this summer. Gilbert said he did not write the statement with the goal of getting the proposal rejected.
"I found the lack of information being readily and easily available to be the strongest argument against it," Gilbert wrote. "Reading the proposal itself I found very few details as to the plan and what we could expect to see if it was passed."
Gilbert wrote he has been pleased by the district's dedicated website on the bond, the recent informational meetings as well as the school board meetings.
"I feel now that a voter can find the information and vote their conscience," Gilbert wrote.
Gilbert wrote that the lack of a public willingness to submit a statement against the bond could "speak to how developed the information was at that time."
"Regardless I am happy with the outcome, there is much more information out there that we as the community served faithfully by Eastmont School District can partner with and hold each other accountable to," Gilbert wrote.
The full statements in support and opposition of the proposal can be found at wwrld.us/onlinevoterguide. A district website, wwrld.us/Bond, includes a tax calculator, information on the first phase of projects, the election and the presentation slideshow.
The election is Nov. 8. At least 60% of voters will need to approve of the plan for it to pass.
