WENATCHEE — Prior to the 2020 school year, state immunization requirements allowed a 30-day window of time to submit proof of childhood immunizations to a school district or child care center. This window of time allowed a child to attend before immunization information was verified.
Effective Aug. 1, the 30-day window will be eliminated. Children will not be allowed to attend school or child care until a parent provides proof of the child’s immunization, immunity status or immunization exemption.
Prior to the first day of school, parents must provide official documentation that their child’s immunizations are either current or in process, or that their child is exempt from immunization requirements and the rationale for exemption.
Another change for 2020? Immunization records that are not “medically verified” will no longer be accepted as proof of a child’s immunization record or immunization status. After Aug. 1, all immunization records must be obtained from verifiable sources and signed by a health care professional. Handwritten notes, verbal explanations, home vaccine lists or baby book records will no longer be accepted as records of immunization. Parents must provide acceptable proof of immunizations — an official “medically verified immunization record”.
Parents have four ways to obtain a medically verified immunization record:
- Request a signed copy from the child’s medical provider.
- Print a copy from a Washington state (or other U.S. state) or U.S. territory immunization website.
- Obtain a copy from the child’s medical provider’s electronic health record.
- Print a copy from the child’s MyIR (My Immunization Record) account, the Washington state record access system of immunization records.
An additional change will affect the scheduling of children’s Tdap immunizations. The Tdap immunization is administered to prevent tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.
Starting Aug. 1, all students attending school in grades 7 through 12 must have one dose of Tdap vaccine. Parents are encouraged to talk to their child’s medical provider about their child’s Tdap schedule to align administration with the new schedule.
Parents are encouraged to talk to their medical healthcare provider about their child’s immunization status. The provider can answer parent’s questions about immunizations and their child’s immunization schedule. All parents with children new to a school or child care system, including children starting preschool or kindergarten in fall 2020, are encouraged to discuss immunizations with their child’s provider.
For information about MyIR or to create a free account for family members, visit wa.myir.net. Complete information about changes to state immunization rules for schools and child cares effective Aug. 1 is available at wwrld.us/2xTt87b.
Cathy Meuret is the School Nurse Corps nurse administrator for the NCESD.