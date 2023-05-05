WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School Board member Martin Barron on Thursday announced that he'll seek re-election in November.
“My priority when elected to the board … was to help guide the board to governance that is respectful and collegiate, with open-minded and independent behavior that meets the standards expected of non-partisan office,” Barron said in a statement. “I believe that the sitting board reaches these objectives.”
Barron, elected in 2019, will campaign for the newly divided district's at-large position.
The school board voted last June to divide the district into four equally populated voter districts and one at-large district. All five positions are up for election in November.
The change comes as the district prepares to move to a new superintendent, Kory Kalahar, in July.
Barron, who previously told The Wenatchee World he wouldn’t seek re-election, cited the potential leadership turnover as a reason for the change.
“I have been convinced that I am equipped to provide useful continuity and stability to the district through these transitions,” Barron said.
The at-large position will serve a two-year term in the first election cycle and then four years in subsequent election cycles.
Barron is the only sitting board member who lives in what will be District 3. He said he opted to run for the at-large position because the two-year term is "the right fit for my personal situation."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone