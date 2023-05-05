WENATCHEE — Wenatchee School Board member Martin Barron on Thursday announced that he'll seek re-election in November.

Martin Barron

Wenatchee School Board member

“My priority when elected to the board … was to help guide the board to governance that is respectful and collegiate, with open-minded and independent behavior that meets the standards expected of non-partisan office,” Barron said in a statement. “I believe that the sitting board reaches these objectives.”



