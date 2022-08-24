Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden moved Wednesday to cancel $10,000 in student debt for individuals earning less than $125,000 annually and extend a pause on loan repayments for all borrowers through the end of the year. People who received Pell Grants to help cover the cost of college will be eligible for up to $20,000 in loan relief under Biden’s plan.

Together with a newly proposed rule that would limit many borrowers’ payments on their undergraduate student loans to 5% of their monthly income, the measures amount to a major restructuring of the federal educational finance system.



