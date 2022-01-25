LOS ANGELES — The SAT exam, dumped as an admission requirement by some universities and colleges, will move to an all-digital format with shorter, more concise content that is expected to better prevent cheating and widen access to an exam that is coming under growing scrutiny as a gatekeeper in the college application process.
The College Board, which owns the test, unveiled the changes Tuesday. They will be rolled out for international students in spring 2023 and for U.S. students in 2024. The duration of the test, which will be administered at schools and testing centers with proctors, will be cut from three to two hours. Long reading passages will be shortened.
In a key change, the digital format will allow for a unique test for each student. That will increase security — test-takers can’t crib an answer from someone else — but could raise questions about how to fairly assess students who are taking different tests.
The announcement comes amid a growing national movement to eliminate standardized testing requirements for admissions decisions. More than 1,800 colleges and universities — nearly 80% of U.S. institutions that grant bachelor’s degrees — have dropped requirements for fall 2022 applicants, with most making submission of test scores optional, according to the educational organization FairTest, the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.
It’s unclear whether colleges and universities will reinstitute testing requirements after the pandemic eases or whether the digital exam will help the College Board rebuild its SAT market.
SAT test-takers dropped from 2.2 million in the class of 2020 to 1.5 million the following year, rising to 1.7 million so far for current high school seniors. The College Board declined to provide data on SAT test revenue during those years.
But the digital format will allow schools more flexibility over testing dates. Because each test is unique, the SAT no longer has to be given to all students at the same time to prevent the sharing of information. About 60% of test-takers can do so at their campuses during school hours, rather than having to pay to travel to testing sites on weekends, during testing days set by the College Board.
Students will be able to use their own devices, such as a laptop or tablet, or a school-issued device. For those without a device, the College Board will provide one to use on test day. If students lose connectivity or power, they won’t lose their work or time while they reconnect. After a student has logged in to the test, its design prevents the opening of new tabs to search online for answers.
The new test also features a more user-friendly format. Long reading passages with several questions have been streamlined to shorter texts with one question tied to each over a greater variety of topics.
Kirsten Amematsro, a Virginia high school sophomore who took the pilot digital test last fall, said she much preferred the more concise reading format.
”It helped me focus better and took less time because I wasn’t wasting time reading long passages scanning for the wrong answer,” she said.
She added that the built-in timer at the top of the screen helped her pace herself, and the embedded digital calculator alleviated stress over making sure to bring her own. Scores were not provided for the pilot digital test, but Kirsten said she felt she did better than with the paper version last year, when she scored in the 82nd percentile.
”There’s really no difference in the hardness of the test, but there was definitely less stress, and it was easier to use,” she said.
Overall, 80% of U.S. and international students who took the pilot test last November said it was less stressful, said the College Board, which conducted the survey.
Stuart Schmill, MIT dean of admissions and student financial services, said applicants to his campus have similar high grades, so the test score adds an important factor to differentiate them. He also said it helps students who don’t have equitable access to high-level courses demonstrate their college readiness.