WENATCHEE — A push from parents anxious to make vacation and family plans spurred the Wenatchee School Board this week to approve next year’s school calendar without changes some were hoping to consider.
“I would like to see what we can do to make it more consistent for students and parents,” said board member Julie Norton of the days off for students during the year. “It’s tough on the kids not to have a full week of school.”
It’s also a burden on parents, she said.
“I’m a business owner and it hurts me to see my employees have to use PTO to cover time off for their students on the fly. It’s tough when you look at the lunch schedule and realize that tomorrow is a day off,” she said.
The days off for students are work days for teachers, part of the district’s negotiated teacher union contract, said Kelly Lopez, the district’s human resources director. Next year’s calendar has one less non-contract day, but other than that, is similar to this year, she said.
The school year will start Wednesday, Aug. 26, and ends on June 11, 2021.
Lopez said the schedule aligns with Eastmont’s schedule as much as possible, including start, stop and spring break, April 5-9.
That’s done to make life a little easier for parents, teachers and staff who live in one district, but work in the other.
“We were short on time and we were getting a lot of pressure asking for the calendar, so we did a roll and made some minor tweaks to this year’s calendar,” she said.
The board typically has approved student calendars in early January, said Diana Haglund, a district spokeswoman, and in the past couple of years has set calendars for two years at a time.
Superintendent Paul Gordon assured board members he is committed to taking a deep dive into future school calendars later this year.
“Honestly, we did not have the bandwidth at this point to really look into it in that kind of depth, and engaging our association partners as well. It is a partnership amongst the associations to be able to do this work,” he said.
He said the immediate need was to get the schedule completed.
“The No. 1 question I was getting from parents was, ‘Please post the calendar. We need it so we can make decisions about our family vacation,’” he said. “We also recognize we need to make sure we are communicating the ‘why’ better around some of the student days off and when some of those days fall into the school year. Those will be the pieces we look at moving forward for the 21-22 calendar.”
He said the process, in addition to committee discussion, is likely to include surveying of staff and parents.
“We’re aware that we probably need to make some significant changes and we’re prepared for that,” he said.
Norton said she is looking forward to the conversation.
“I’m glad we’ll be able to put some more thought into what we do in the next few years,” she said.