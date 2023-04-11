WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board unanimously approved a two-year contract for Kory Kalahar to serve as the district’s interim superintendent.

The school board selected Kalahar in February to serve in the role on an interim capacity, with an option for the contract to convert a full superintendent contract at any point.

Kalahar

Kory Kalahar
Martin Barron.jpg

Martin Barron

Wenatchee School Board member
Laura Jaecks.jpg

Laura Jaecks

Wenatchee School Board


