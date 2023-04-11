WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board unanimously approved a two-year contract for Kory Kalahar to serve as the district’s interim superintendent.
The school board selected Kalahar in February to serve in the role on an interim capacity, with an option for the contract to convert a full superintendent contract at any point.
Kalahar will earn a base salary of $220,000 per year, and earn additional compensation for professional development, travel and other expenses.
"I'm very glad that we approved the incoming superintendent's contract. I think that's really, really important," said board member Martin Barron during board communication. "But what's much more important than the simple legal words in the contract is the mindset with which the board and the superintendent work together."
Barron said the district needs to work towards "long term performance."
"I appreciate the fact that we're in the tail end months of our interim contract," Barron said. "We have the opportunity for a very, very high powered transition that is occurring."
Barron previously expressed a desire to negotiate a permanent position, not an interim one, though he did support the motion to tap Kalahar.
Board Member Laura Jaecks praised the work of Board Member Katherine Thomas and Board President Maria Iñiguez in assisting district attorney Danielle Marchant in writing the contract.
"Going forward, I think it's a good contract," Jaecks said. "And it will be important for the board, whoever they are, during the next session to pay attention to the contract. Because there are opportunities to take different actions, and just awareness is going to be key in that."
Iñiguez said it was a "little bit of a challenging contract because of the unique situation that this is an interim superintendent position."
Kalahar will become the district’s second consecutive interim superintendent when he takes over for Bill Eagle. Kalahar will take over his position on July 1.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone