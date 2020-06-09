BREWSTER — Brewster Middle School science teacher Jacqueline Hentges has been named the 2021 regional Teacher of the Year by the North Central Educational Service District.
The key to reaching students, she said, is commitment and caring.
“I believe the more invested and genuine we are with our students the more invested they become in their education. They need to know we care about their favorite color and their future,” she said.
Hentges, who has been teaching in Brewster for 25 years, has a master’s degree in teaching from Whitworth College and bachelor of arts degrees in biology and physical education.
“I am fortunate to be from a family of great teachers, strong women who exude their love of teaching,” she said. “My grandmother was highly regarded in the classroom and as a reading specialist and my mother is the biggest influence on my teaching.”
Hentches will represent Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties at the state level, competing against eight other regional teachers for the state title, each selected by the local Educational Service District.
The state winner serves as a spokesperson and representative of teachers at the local, state and national levels.
Quincy teacher Camille Jones was selected as the 2017 Washington State Teacher of the Year.
The 2020 regional Teacher of the Year was Cascade High School teacher Malia Renner-Singer.