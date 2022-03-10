MANSFIELD — The Mansfield School District has selected Bruce Todd as the district’s next superintendent. Todd will take over for Mike Messenger, who is retiring in June after serving five years in the position.
David Perkins, principal of Wenatchee’s Sunnyslope Elementary School, was the other finalist for the position. Perkins and Todd visited the district Monday to meet staff and conduct final interviews.
Todd’s first day on the job is July 1. He is currently an athletic director, teacher and coach in the Odessa School District. He has 28 years of experience in education, according to a press release from the district.
“Todd brings excellent experience to Mansfield School District,” Mansfield School Board Chair Cory Moore said in a press release. “His passion for small-town communities and Eastern Washington shine through and we look forward to his leadership in our district.”
Todd earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University and a master’s from Heritage College. He will also work to earn his superintendent credential through Washington State University.
Mansfield has about 85 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. One building houses the elementary, junior and high schools as well as the district offices.
