Isaiah Woodward, 14, Wenatchee, smells different varieties of lavender at Lavender Ranch near East Wenatchee Wednesday. He and other 8th graders toured the farm as well as information stations to learn about sustainability.
Middle School students from Wenatchee learn about the interconnecting parts of the soil food web at a soil ecology station Wednesday at a sustainable practices workshop in East Wenatchee. They and volunteers tossed a rope to each other representing living things that lived in the soil.
EAST WENATCHEE — Though the shrubs are still months away from blooming, Joeseph Down's lavender farm served as the perfect site to boost Career and Technical Education.
Roughly 500 Wenatchee 8th graders ventured out to the lavender farm in East Wenatchee over the course of three days for a tour centered around sustainability.
Wednesday brought around 120 Orchard Middle School students to the site, where for four hours, students went station to station to learn about composting, electricity generation, soil ecology and lavender weeding, among other topics.
"We're trying to get the kids thinking about all of the things that they could do," said Beth Hammerberg, Wenatchee's middle school CTE director.
That included a Chelan PUD station, where Bob Bauer led different stations focused on energy. Bauer said the PUD offers four ideal traits in a job: pay, benefits, safety and a community partnership.
The interactive stations included a hula hooping station that highlighted the transfer of energy.
Other stations included Town Nissan, Leavenworth nonprofit Waste Loop, WSU Extension and multiple that showed the work that goes into tending a lavender farm.
One station took the students on an excursion to the nearby Greater Wenatchee Landfill, while two Tesla cars also proved to be a popular attraction.
In the fields, Downs led a demonstration on different weeding techniques, with students tending the fields.
Wednesday's tour was one of many. In January, students ventured to a digital design and print shop. In January, the district's seventh graders took part in a snowshoeing experience.
Hammerberg has also led small group tours to different various job sites.
While Wenatchee High School has long had robust CTE pathways, Hammerberg said the district is making an effort to expand CTE classes to the middle school level.
The exploratory classes focus on exposing students to different careers they may want to pursue in the future.
"Ideally, these kids are going to go back, and this will be a starting point to having those conversations in class," Hammerberg said.
Each of the science courses in middle school level have a CTE focus. The idea is to expose students to different pathways to different careers, rather than reinforcing a notion students must obtain a four-year college degree.
Instead, at the high school level, students can earn certificates in different classes. A student may earn a certificate that displays their proficiency in Microsoft 365, for example.
