230330-newslocal-sustainable 01.jpg
Buy Now

Isaiah Woodward, 14, Wenatchee, smells different varieties of lavender at Lavender Ranch near East Wenatchee Wednesday. He and other 8th graders toured the farm as well as information stations to learn about sustainability.

EAST WENATCHEE — Though the shrubs are still months away from blooming, Joeseph Down's lavender farm served as the perfect site to boost Career and Technical Education.

Roughly 500 Wenatchee 8th graders ventured out to the lavender farm in East Wenatchee over the course of three days for a tour centered around sustainability.

230330-newslocal-sustainable 02.jpg
Buy Now

Taking a turn at weeding, Melodi Zamudio, 13, Wenatchee, uses a wheel hoe at Lavender Ranch near East Wenatchee Wednesday.
230330-newslocal-sustainable 03.jpg
Buy Now

Middle School students from Wenatchee learn about the interconnecting parts of the soil food web at a soil ecology station Wednesday at a sustainable practices workshop in East Wenatchee. They and volunteers tossed a rope to each other representing living things that lived in the soil.


Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?