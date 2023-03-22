Budgeting in the Post-COVID Era | Budget error compounds Wenatchee's woes

This is the second in a four-part series detailing budget problems at the Wenatchee School District and its decision to cut at least 75 jobs.
WENATCHEE — While the Wenatchee School District would have likely needed to eventually reduce staff, a budgeting mistake aggravated the issue.
"It was an unintentional error that kind of helped lead us into this," said Monika Christensen, president of the Wenatchee Education Association. "And we did a lot of hiring with our former superintendent. He did a lot of hiring that we might not have been in such a position if the hiring had not been so vibrant, so to speak."
Diana Haglund, a district spokesperson, said an error related to a "CARES revenue source" was discovered about a week before Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle took over July 1.
"The tracking error was in a budgeted revenue source for the 21-22 school year carried forward into the 22-23 budget and should not have been," Haglund said.
Three federal COVID relief packages earmarked more than $190 billion to education. The first round, the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) act passed in March 2020, included $13.2 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
Last June, former Finance Director Janette Jeffris and former Superintendent Paul Gordon gave two budget presentation to the school board.
The four-year enrollment projections remained the same. The projected staffing needed, though, dropped.
At the June 14 board meeting, Jeffris projected the district could need 587 Full-Time Equivalent certificated employees and 347 FTE classified employees during the 2023-2024 school year. Two weeks later, Gordon presented updated figures to 553.5 certificated FTE employees and 340 classified FTE employees during the 2023-2024 school year, with additional declines in future years.
During a budget hearing Aug. 9, Eagle said the error was a discovered in between the two meetings.
"This error was only in a budgeted amount, not actual amounts, however, it gave the appearance that the budget was in a much stronger position than it actually was at the time staffing decisions for 22-23 were being made last spring," Haglund said. "This error compounded the number of reductions needed in 23-24 to align with decreasing enrollment trends."
At the Aug. 9 meeting, Eagle said prior to taking over in Wenatchee, the "fiscal department put in place some internal controls to ensure that type of budgeted tracking error does not happen again, and I'm confident that it will not."
After the Wenatchee School Board voted on Feb. 28 to move forward with a plan that will cut staff by 8% across the district overall, Board President Maria Iñiguez said at the meeting she would like "systems in place so that we're not in this situation again."
