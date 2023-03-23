Budgeting in the Post-COVID Era | Educators await answers as the Wenatchee School District works through budget

This is the third in a four-part series detailing budget problems at the Wenatchee School District and its decision to cut at least 75 jobs.
WENATCHEE — Following a decision by the Wenatchee School Board last month to cut staffing by 8%, teachers in the district are left to wonder: how will this impact me?
"Teachers really more than anything ... they want to know if they have a job next year. That's the biggest question," said Monika Christensen, president of the Wenatchee Education Association. "They want to know if they have a job."
The staff reduction is part of a plan to cut at least $8 million from the budget following the depletion of federal funds. Over the next two years, there need to be up to 45 teachers non-renewed. Overall, up to 80 staff positions will be cut.
There is optimism that the reduction process next year will not be so severe, with the Christensen saying the district could frontload the reductions.
"Our teachers are scared, and I think that, whether their job is safe this year, they want to make sure it's safe next year, as well," she said. "And these are people's lives that we're talking about, that we're dealing with. And I think that we need to remember that."
On Feb. 28, the school board moved forward with a budget scenario that reduces staffing at the Wenatchee Internet Academy and across the district, something Christensen said was "fiscally responsible."
"Maintaining the Wenatchee Internet Academy in its current form is not as fiscally responsible as we need to be right now," she said. "So I do think the solution that they've chosen is the best one for everyone involved, including the families and kids that are attending Wenatchee Internet Academy."
Officially, the teacher reduction is not classified as layoffs.
Instead, the district will not renew the contracts of some teachers: either those new to the district or to teaching, a category of provisionary teachers.
The teacher pool falls into four categories: first-year provisionary staff, second-year provisionary staff, third-year provisionary staff and provisionary staff members with experience.
The education association's Collective Bargaining Agreement with the district does not differentiate between the different buckets.
"So provisionary is provisionary, is kind of what I've been telling people," Christensen said. "If you have a 'P' before your name, you are subject to nonrenewal. Would we hope that if you've got more seniority, that you don't fall into that category? Yes. But we don't have contract language currently that protects that."
The teachers can be non-renewed during their first three years of teaching for any reason and provisional staff members with experience can be non-renewed after their first year with the district.
"The union has been really adamant about letting people know as soon as possible," Christensen said. "And we're hoping that they will be informed the latter part of this month. And their administrators will sit down with them, and let them know, and it's sad."
Christensen praised Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle for the transparency and professionalism the district has shown in the process.
She also expressed confidence in incoming Interim Superintendent Kory Kalahar as someone "who has a heart for staff, and students, and programming, and he will do whatever he can to continue with the work that we're doing right now."
"Our goal is to not do away with critical programs," Christensen said. "And another goal is to really align what we're doing with the district's goals, their strategic plan, and we have to keep that in the forefront of our mind also."
Part of the process, Christensen said, is examining how much staffing is needed at each school. For example, whether an elementary school with four grade level teachers could operate adequately with three teachers.
Wenatchee is also keeping track of how many staff members will retire or otherwise leave the district.
As of last week, Christensen said she had a list of nine teachers who planned to retire, with more likely deciding to as the school year draws to a close. Ten more on Christensen's list planned to resign, which could lag how many plan to leave the district.
"And so you'd think, well that's 20 of our 40, except some of those positions, we absolutely have to fill," Christensen said. "Just because 20 positions will now not have teachers there, or will be resigning or retiring at the end of the year, some of those teachers it doesn't matter. Because we have to have that position no matter what. So, we will be filling that position."