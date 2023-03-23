Budgeting in the Post-COVID Era | Flux among superintendents

This is the fourth in a four-part series detailing budget problems at the Wenatchee School District and its decision to cut at least 75 jobs.
NCW — Budget and staff cuts come as superintendents around the country look for new jobs.
A study conducted in the fall of 2021 by the nonprofit think tank, RAND Corporation, found that about a quarter of superintendents surveyed planned to leave their position soon. Another quarter of those surveyed planned was undecided about their future. Of those surveyed, 28% planned to stay in their position as long as possible.
The survey warned of a "fiscal cliff and a potential increase in superintendent turnover" in the coming years. The study found districts with declining enrollment and higher than pre-pandemic staff levels, like Wenatchee, were more likely to hit a fiscal cliff.
Regionally, school districts have seen high turnover among their leadership.
Of the 29 school districts that encompass the North Central Educational Service District, 13 had a new superintendent this year. In Wenatchee, Kory Kalahar will soon become the district's second straight interim superintendent following the resignation of Paul Gordon last April to take a job near Chicago.
Monika Christensen, President of the Wenatchee Education Association, praised Kalahar and expressed confidence that he will lead the district. When selecting him as interim superintendent, board members similarly praised him.
“I am confident that he will bring that stability and trust that our district heavily needs, and he will do so going forward during this transition," board president Maria Iñiguez said at a special board meeting March 1.
Kalahar has worked for WSD for more than two decades and currently serves as the assistant executive director of learning and teaching.
In a community forum during his interview, he cited his experience and familiarity with Wenatchee and a desire to implement the district's recently-adopted strategic plan. Kalahar also distributed a proposed transition plan, which includes a timeline for the remainder of the current school year and the first six months after he takes over on July 1.
“I see that right now, with those big decisions that are in front of us, that there’s no time like the present to have someone who knows the district thoroughly, inside and out, and has been part of the community his entire life, and is not going anywhere any time soon,” Kalahar said during the Feb. 27 forum.
