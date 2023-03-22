Budgeting in the Post-COVID Era | Signs pointed to a need for WSD to eventually reduce staff

This is the first in a four-part series detailing budget problems at the Wenatchee School District and its decision to cut at least 75 jobs.
WENATCHEE — For years, the Wenatchee School District has seen declining enrollment with the drop projected to continue. With that trend comes a decrease in state funding.
Staffing has remained level though, or even higher, in the past two years.
Aided by an "unprecedentedly large" amount of additional federal funds through three rounds of COVID relief packages, Wenatchee was not alone nationally in increasing staff levels.
But locally, the district was largely an outlier. And now, in the coming years, districts like Wenatchee will deal with the fallout.
MORE IN EDUCATION
"A lot of funding is based on student enrollment," said Dan Goldhaber, the director of the Center for Education Data & Research at the University of Washington. "In sort of normal times, you would expect that if there was a downturn in enrollment, that there's a potential that there is going to have to be staff cuts."
With 56 fewer students this year than the 2020-2021 school year, Wenatchee has about 90 more full-time equivalent (FTE) staff, according to the district's Feb. 28 budget presentation.
At that meeting, Wenatchee's school board officially adopted a budget plan that could eliminate 5.5 administrator positions, 44 certified staff positions at the elementary level and 26 classified staff positions over the next two years. The reductions will save the district at least $8 million, and would align staffing levels closer to pre-pandemic levels.
"Somebody had to be really intentional about 'what is happening with our enrollment, what is happening over time, what is that doing with our staffing levels, where are we overstaffed or understaffed,'" said Michelle Price, Superintendent of the North Central Educational Service District.
One of nine state educational service districts in the state, the NCESD provides assistance and guidance to the schools in the region. Wenatchee's interim superintendent Bill Eagle served as its associate director of student success and learning before stepping in to lead the district last year through a contract with the NCESD following the resignation of Superintendent Paul Gordon.
After announcing his resignation, Gordon accepted the superintendent position of the St. Charles School District near Chicago, a job that came with a roughly $60,000 per year raise.
Price said Eagle is "working side-by-side with the (chief financial officer) from the ESD to help make sure to give guidance, and that the numbers are accurate, and that they are looking at the whole picture of their budget, with all five accounts."
What are ESSER funds?
While federal, state and local governments typically allocate around $700 billion to $800 billion combined to K-12 education, three federal relief packages earmarked more than $190 billion to K-12 schooling, Goldhaber said.
The first round, passed in March 2020, included $13.2 billion for the program. The second round, passed in December 2020, brought an additional $54.3 billion. The third and final round was the largest, bringing in an additional $122 billion to the education system.
The three rounds of funding for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) came with different requirements and deadlines to spend them, though Price said that not all districts received each round.
"This is not like a small influx, this is like an unprecedentedly large influx of federal money into the education system," Goldhaber said. "So I think that that federal money kind of buffered, to some extent, what school systems might have needed to do because of enrollment decline."
Districts also had leeway when interpreting the guidelines and deciding how to spend the money. For example, Goldhaber said one provision was districts must spend 20% of the money to combat "learning loss," a broad term to describe a general decline in knowledge over time.
"That is one of the specifics that is called out. But even that is pretty loose," he said. "You could try to do a lot of things to ameliorate learning loss."
Districts largely free to use money as needed
School Board President Maria Iñiguez said Wenatchee "increased staffing to meet the requirements of the state with ESSER funds," with money supporting social, emotional learning and learning loss, among other goals. Gordon made similar comments at the June 28 board meeting last year.
But districts also had recommendations on how the money should be used.
"When the ESSER dollars came into the state, definitely the guidance was 'these are one-time dollars, try not to commit them to long-term expenses that aren't sustainable, such as staffing,'" Price said. "But with that said, districts were also challenged to lower class size to give people six feet of space ... to keep social distancing."
The NCESD provides guidance on a variety of issues to districts and reviews the districts' budget, but the individual districts ultimately set their budgets and operate as individual entities.
"The districts themselves have checks and balances and oversight, the school board provides that oversight," Price said. "The NCESD, the staff, we have a final review of their budget before it's submitted to OSPI."
Not unique to Wenatchee
On the west side of the state, several districts are going through a similar process, with many blaming declining enrollment and the lack of additional federal funds. The Olympia, Peninsula and Camas school districts are currently discussing how they could cut staff in the coming years.
The Seattle School District is considering layoffs and school closures to address a $131 million budget shortfall, while Bellevue will close two elementary schools to partly address a $31 million shortfall.
As the district faces a $19.1 million deficit, the Evergreen School District plans to go without athletic directors at all four of its high schools, one of many cuts the district will likely need to make.
Price said the Pateros School District is the "only other district right now, in our region, that is having to make some significant budget cuts due to decreasing enrollment and using the federal dollars to increase staffing, you know, a combination of things."
Iñiguez said she could not speak to how other districts in the region used their ESSER funds.
Across the country, schools previously flush with additional COVID money are now working to tighten their budgets. Some in other states, including Texas and those in the Rust Belt, face tighter budgets due to even more extreme enrollment declines.
"We're talking about more money that has come into the K-12 system from the federal government than I think at any point in recent history," Goldhaber said.
'We should have started reducing earlier'
The district has prepared for months to reduce staff.
In August, Eagle told the board the budget would need to be a focus, and Monika Christensen, President of the Wenatchee Education Association, said the district has worked with unions since November to identify potential staff reductions.
Throughout the process, she has praised the transparency the district has shown, and also expressed confidence in both Eagle and incoming interim-superintendent Kory Kalahar.
Iñiguez said board members learned of the potential for cuts prior to Gordon's departure last June. At that time, the district also discovered a tracking error related to money from the CARES act. District Spokesperson Diana Haglund said the error "gave the appearance that the budget was in a much stronger position than it actually was at the time staffing decisions" for this school year were being made.
Ideally, Iñiguez said, the district should have begun to look at natural attrition beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, and considered not rehiring for some open positions.
"We knew that we would have to reduce staff, because those were hired on ESSER staff," Iñiguez said. "I believe what we should have done is started reducing earlier than we're at now."
Wenatchee has long cited a declining birthrate locally and the closure of the Alcoa plant as factors in the enrollment decline.
"We need to make sure that our hiring is in line with declining enrollment, and that's not what it was for the two years prior to this year," Christensen said. "So I guess if you want to say 'was the writing on the wall?' Potentially."