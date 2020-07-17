WENATCHEE — Janette Bumgarner has been hired as the Wenatchee School District’s executive director of business and finance.
The school board approved the move at a special meeting Friday. She will start Aug. 17.
Bumgarner replaces Larry Mayfield, who retired June 30 after serving two years in Wenatchee, the culmination of a 25-year career working in school business offices. He joined the district in 2018, filling the opening left by Les Vandervort, who retired after 16 years in the position.
Mayfield started just after the state Legislature changed the basic education funding formula — known as the McCleary fix — creating havoc for school budget writers. One of the biggest challenges at the time was advising the district’s school board members on how to narrow a projected $5 million budget gap.
Bumgarner faces a whole new challenge, this one stemming from funding consequences related to the COVID-19 pandemic that required shifting instruction models and not-yet fully identified economic impacts in state revenue.
Superintendent Paul Gordon said he believes her experience, ability to analyze problems and know what questions to ask is what the district needs moving forward.
She was one of three applicants for the post invited to interview in early July.
Bumgarner, who grew up in Peshastin and graduated from Cascade High School and Wenatchee Valley College at the same time, went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Northwest Nazarene University and later a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.
She most recently worked as Othello School District’s executive director of business. During her time there she ensured the district received full funding from the state’s K-3 class size compliance and helped grow the food services program to support implementation of Breakfast After the Bell.
Before Othello, she worked for the North Central Educational Service District, serving as an external business manager for Brewster, Okanogan and Nespelem schools.
Her co-workers in Othello described her as “articulate, intelligent, motivated and collaborative,” Kelly Lopez, Wenatchee School District’s human resource director, said in her report to the school board. “Her greatest strengths are being able to articulate financial information to the level of the people she is speaking to and her ability to collaborate with people to put together a comprehensive budget.”
The job, which comes with a salary of $157,743, requires creating and overseeing the district’s $118 million budget, which includes the general, debt service, capital projects and transportation funds, and running the business and finance office. The post reports directly to Gordon.