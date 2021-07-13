EAST WENATCHEE — Three Eastmont School Board candidates, including one incumbent, have verbally withdrawn from competing for two director positions up for election this year, but their names will still appear on the Aug. 3 primary ballot, according to Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall.
Eastmont Director District 4 incumbent Dave Piepel said he had a change of heart about serving another term after his mother passed on May 22. Piepel said, at Monday's Eastmont School Board meeting, that he wanted to devote more time to his family and his youngest daughter who is entering high school.
“I made the decision I would start the process of simplifying my business and my time to other organizations,” Piepel said. “I want to focus my time supporting my youngest daughter as she pursues her interests in her last years of high school. I also look forward to spending more quality time with my family and extended family.”
Three others signed up to run for the at-large position — John "Stew" Steward, Joy Dawe and Charyl Baziak. Baziak also has verbally withdrawn from the race. She said, via email, she was informed no conservative board members were running for that school board position and wanted to see more balance.
“In good conscience and as an educator I decided to put my name in. Now that there are very qualified candidates I wish to withdraw my candidacy from this race and stand behind someone more qualified than I,” Baziak said.
Rama Mohr has withdrawn from the race for Eastmont School Board Director 3 position. Mohr is a parapro with the school district and was told by Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen he could not also be a member of the school board. He had filed to run against incumbent Annette Eggers and challenger Jason Heinz.
The candidates' decisions not to campaign for the elected positions, though, do not mean they can't still win the seats. When a candidate files for election, they have until the following week to withdraw. If the candidate does not formally withdraw at that point, they are slated to be on the ballot.
“Once you’re legally on the ballot, the only way to get off the ballot is through court, getting a court order to be removed from the ballot,” Duvall said. “Short of a court order, whether you are going to the general or the primary, you can’t get off the ballot.”
Duvall said if a person decides they don’t want to run, the candidate can announce it in the newspaper or on radio, but their names will still appear on the ballot. In the primary election, the top two vote-getters move on to the general election, regardless of whether those candidates want to win, Duvall said.
“People really need to be serious when they file for candidacy. In some of these cases, they got into it because there was a lot of controversy and when they got a chance to kick around the different pros and cons of running, they had a chance to think about it,” Duvall said.
Unfortunately, that is the law and there is a reason for that, he said.
“It’s very difficult to get off the ballot. If it were easy to get kicked off the ballot, then that would be part of a campaign strategy to get people to withdraw or be disqualified from the ballot,” Duvall said. “It's a high threshold and it’s meant to be that way so you don’t have a lot of campaign shenanigans.”
In Chelan County, Brooke Isaak has withdrawn from Lake Chelan School District 1 race, leaving Stephanie Fuller and Cole Soreano actively seeking the post. Isaak's name will still be on the ballot.
“I just decided to step out of the race and I’m sending all my support to Stephanie Fuller. We were running against each other basically standing on the same principles and values. Instead of diluting each other, sending one of us to the ballot makes the most sense,” Isaak said, via email.
Additional details on the primary races will be published in this weekend's edition of The Wenatchee World. The auditor's office websites in each county also have sample ballots and an online voters' guide. Ballots for the primary election are set to be mailed to voters this week. They must be returned by Aug. 3.