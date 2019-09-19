LEAVENWORTH — The newly renovated Peshastin-Dryden Elementary School is the last big piece of three Cascade School District construction projects funded by a $69.5 million bond approved by voters in 2015.
The brand new Alpine Lakes Elementary School, for grades 3-5, was completed in June 2018. It was built on the former practice football field behind the bus barn on Titus Road. Total costs were $21.2 million, which included $13.2 million in construction, plus architect, engineering, equipment and other costs.
Next came Cascade High School’s expansion and remodel, with a two-story academic wing, office, kitchen/auditorium and stage and band room, and a revamp to the existing two gyms and locker rooms. The first big phase of that project, the classroom wing, was completed during summer 2018, followed by the art room, weight room and locker rooms in early 2019. The dedication ceremony for the high school was in May. Total costs are estimated at $36.7 million, with $25 million in construction alone.
Peshastin-Dryden included the modernization of some of the existing building and the addition of about 5,500 square feet of space. The school, for kindergarten, first and second grades, now boasts state-of-the-art classroom technology, new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, safety and security features, improved traffic flow and parking lot improvements. The total costs are estimated at $15.8 million, with $10.6 million of that in construction.
The bond also funded a host of smaller projects including new tennis courts, relocation of the practice field, field house improvements and renovation of the career and technical education building at the high school.
Logistics required a musical chairs of facilities during construction. Alpine Lakes Elementary replaced the old Osborn Elementary School in downtown Leavenworth. When students and staff from Osborn moved into Alpine Lakes, PD students and staff moved in, leaving the PD building vacant and ready for its remodel.
“We are excited not to pack next year,” PD Principal Emily Ross said.
The fate of Osborn’s building and the property on which it sits is yet to be decided, said Dwight Remick, Cascade’s finance director.
“The board hasn’t had any formal discussion about what to do with the site,” he said. “The city of Leavenworth has a ‘first right of refusal for the purchase of Osborn’ and has clearly expressed an interest in the site as part of their long-term planning.”
The property is adjacent to the district’s administrative offices and new tennis courts. Discussion has included demolishing the old elementary school and using the property for a park.