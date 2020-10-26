EAST WENATCHEE — While online school has been hard for teachers, there have also been some valuable lessons learned. It might be tricky to figure out if a student is engaged online, but the teacher-parent relationship has been improved by the online experience. Next week, the Eastmont School District welcomes back to school K-4 students.
At the Eastmont School Board meeting on Monday, the board heard, via Zoom, from teachers and administrators from Cascade Elementary School on their experiences with remote learning and expectations for students returning.
“I think, for the most part, teaching remotely is a challenge every day and every moment. It is extremely difficult to gauge a child’s engagement level and how much they are understanding,” said second-grade teacher Susie Stueck. “At the same time, we have been very successful with seeing progress in keeping kids engaged and keeping them interested.
Stueck said coming back to school is what needs to happen for these kids to really see progress clearly. There are aspects of remote learning that could work well into the future, she said, like one-on-one testing.
First-grade teacher Molly Ferson felt the remote learning helped teachers strengthen their relationship with the parents.
“We really had to partner with parents to facilitate the learning at home. I just feel the relationship with parents is their willingness to be involved in their child’s education is stronger than ever,” Ferson said.
Board member Dave Piepel said everybody wants the kids back in school but it is interesting there are some benefits that came out of a tough situation. In September, Eastmont brought back 3-to-5% of the most vulnerable elementary and secondary students.
Sarah Valdez, a library para-educator at Cascade, said the training has gone well because when changes have happened along the way, they have been flexible to get the information out as soon as possible.
“The staff knows the expectations are clear. We are able to translate to the students that are on campus to make sure we are reminding them daily about hand washing, masking, social distancing,” Valdez said. “We all want things to go back to normal as quickly as they can to get the kids back in school. We also need that agility so when we learn something new, we can react quickly.”
When the first at-risk students returned to school, intervention teacher Natalie Dorey said she was hesitant about having kids around her work area, thinking the younger ones would not be able to follow the rules, like social distancing.
But the students amazed her.
“They stick to their area. They know the expectations. They are respectful of us as we are of them. I feel like the transition has been fantastic,” Dorey said. “We know which cohorts will be together and which teachers or paras will be with certain groups. If there was an outbreak or something, we know it’s not the whole building. I feel really good about that.”
School counselor Aurelia Gomez said when she has been communicating with students, she does not see them overwhelmed, angry, anxious or upset over the situation with masks, handwashing or social distancing.
“They can still socialize. They do so but maintain the physical distance. It doesn’t seem like it is adversely affecting them. They just seem to be happy to be at school and see staff and teachers and other kids,” Gomez said. “I was blown away by how well they are adjusting and their resilience.”
Every teacher has a unique, heartfelt story to tell about remote learning, said fourth-grade teacher Joe Gwinn.
“The first thing everybody would share is that it has been hard. It has been incredibly hard,” Gwinn said. “On top of all that, the technology piece has not been incredibly consistent, to say the least. It’s been hard and a lot of teachers have put in an incredible amount of time. We’re accessible at all hours of the day.”
Gwinn said there have been a ton of successes too. Teachers have not dropped the rigor, he said.
Cascade Elementary Administrator Kim Browning she has seen how things work first hand with her grandson in kindergarten.
“I’ve been able to see how much my grandson has been learning in remote learning over these past two months. It’s amazing. I would have thought it would be so hard for kindergartners but I watch him participate, and it is mindboggling how much he has learned,” Browning said. “It does work even for our youngest students. It will work that much better in person.”