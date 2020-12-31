LEAVENWORTH — The Cascade School District is planning a pair of levies for the Feb. 9 ballot: a four-year educational programs and operations levy and a four-year technology and safety levy. Both levies need 50% or greater to pass.
The EP&O levy will cost taxpayers about 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, and the technology and safety levy would cost about 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The 99-cent rate is the lowest in the valley, made possible by the property values in the Cascade School District. According to Dwight Remick, the district’s business manager, property value in the Cascade School District in 2020 was about $3.1 billion. This value is expected to grow to about $4 billion by 2025.
Comparatively, levy rates in Cashmere are $1.50 per $1,000. At Lake Chelan, the rate is $1.29, at Wenatchee, $1.73, and Eastmont $2.11.
“We gain a benefit from the size and value of the property we have in the district. It helps to keep the rate lower,” Remick said.
Levy funds support extracurricular activities like student clubs, athletics, transportation for clubs, and athletics. It also helps fund instructional support for music, art, and paraeducators to reduce class sizes and support students with special needs.
The levy provides funding for facilities support, student services and safety, such as a resource officer, counseling and mental health resources. It also funds instructional technology and district learning improvement.
“It represents about 20% of our overall budget. When looking at the fact that about 85% of what we spend as a district is salaries and benefits. It does include a lot of staffing,” Remick said. “It runs the full gamut of our operation.”
Remick said some of it has to do with the makeup of the district with schools spread between Leavenworth, Peshastin and Plain.
“We have expenses for extra equipment transporting kids back and forth. Those kinds of things. Having four buildings versus three. Different programs are key to our community and the makeup of our community that it supports,” he said.
Remick said they need funds for safety, mainly for Icicle River Middle School. With a new elementary school, Alpine Lakes, and remodels at Cascade High School and Peshastin Dryden Elementary School, he said they need to bring the safety systems at IRMS equivalent to those at the other schools, including key lock entries and security cameras.
“We did one four years at 15 cents per $1,000 (tech levy), which is what we are asking for again. We’ve been fortunate to have state of art in everything with the new buildings,” Remick said. “Technology is advancing faster. We’re thinking three or four years on most of our equipment. We’re finding it is two to three years when things break or become obsolete. That has provided some additional challenges.”