LEAVENWORTH — Erin Hagedorn’s co-workers at Cascade High School are hosting an open house in her memory from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, in rooms 152 and 154.
Hagedorn, 42, died in early July while on a family vacation in Idaho, leaving behind her husband, Jon, and two sons, who live in Plain. No further details have been available.
Hagedorn started working for the school district in 2011, first as a substitute teacher, then as a paraeducator, and for the past two years as a full-time teacher at CHS.
She was certified in secondary English Language Arts and recently completed her special education certification and her master’s degree.
A celebration of life is planned for 2-5 p.m. Aug. 31 at Woodinville Alliance Church, 13940 166th St., Woodinville.
A GoFundMe page was started to help the family, which raised $54,600 for the family. For information, go to wwrld.us/2KW1okL.