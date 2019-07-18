WENATCHEE — Cascadia Conservation District has received a $4,200 grant to help fund its award-winning Kids in the Creek and Kids in the Forest programs.
The money is part of $1.3 million in No Child Left Inside grants announced Monday by state Parks and Recreation Commission.
This is the fourth year for the grants. The state received 173 applications totaling $8 million. Grants were awarded to 30 programs across 16 counties.
Cascadia’s grant was the only one awarded in Chelan County. For the full list of grants, go to wwrld.us/2JF27Hq.
The district’s Kids in the Creek program hosts about 300 sophomores from 10 school districts in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties who analyze and study a local stream, using the same tools professionals use. The 2019 event is set for Sept. 25-27 at the Entiat National Fish Hatchery.
The Kids in the Forest program includes about 1,500 students in grades five through eight. Forest experts lead students on an interpretive hike about general forest health and history of fires in the area.
For more about Cascadia's Kids in the Creek program, go to kidsinthecreek.com.
Funding for the No Child Left Inside grant program comes from the state general fund and was one of a dozen recommendations of the 2014 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Task Force on Parks and Outdoor Recreation. The task force was charged with finding ways to increase participation in outdoor recreation, which has significant social and economic benefits.