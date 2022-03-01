Cashmere's Hudson White tags out Ording's Austin Amburgey at home plate in Cashmere on March 23, 2018. Cashmere won the game 17-1. Cashmere High School's baseball program was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Seattle Mariners.
CASHMERE — Baseball players long dream of “getting the call” to the big leagues. It’s a sign their hard work has paid off and the facilities and equipment will improve exponentially.
Cashmere High School's ballfield will never be confused for T-Mobile Park, but when the Bulldogs open their season with a doubleheader March 12, they’ll do so with an assist from the Seattle Mariners. The major league club awarded the program a $5,000 grant in late January, one of 10 high schools in Washington and Oregon to receive the funds.
“I was definitely shocked, I know that so many people apply for it,” said head coach Colton Loomis. “You almost write it off, I guess. You apply and then you just kind of push it to the back of your brain so your hopes don’t get too high”
Loomis said most of the application process centered around program needs and plans for the funding. Part of the need comes from the Caribou Trail League no longer charging admission to games, which took away a source of revenue.
Loomis also previously coached at Quincy when the program received the funding, which he touched on in the application.
“I really harped on, you know, being in a smaller community and how you saw such a tremendous impact on the players, community members and the students who are at the school as well,” he said.
As for the money, Loomis said he'll buy essentials. “Things that you would think are typical everyday things, that are just not necessarily overlooked year to year, but are kind of written off as far as our funding goes.
After consulting with his team, Loomis placed an order last week for six new bats, 96 baseballs, four tees, four training bats, 15 arm-care exercise bands, catchers glove, a ball cart and other items.
The additional bats were an especially popular request, Loomis said.
"All of the kids were more than excited to hear the news," Loomis said.
