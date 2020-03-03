CASHMERE — The search is on for this year’s Cashmere High School’s Wall of Fame nominees.
The nominations are open to alumni who graduated from CHS in 2010 or before and who are high achievers and role models in their community.
The deadline is March 30.
A committee of community members and past recipients, led by the school’s ASB vice president, selects the inductees each year.
Send nominations to:
Cashmere High School Wall of Fame
c/o Brooks Elliott, ASB Vice President
329 Tigner Road
Cashmere, WA 98815
For information, call the high school at 782-2914.
Last year’s inductees were Keith Collins and David Nichols. Collins from the Class of 1977, is a former track star and 1991 Washington State Track Coach of the year and is now principal at Wenatchee’s Washington Elementary School. Nichols, who graduated in 2001, is a celebrity chef.
They were the 39th and 40th members of the Wall of Fame, which was established in 1997.