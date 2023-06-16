CASHMERE — The Cashmere School District expects to receive the results of a third-party investigation Friday into allegations of repeated racial bullying against a Black student.
A now-former Cashmere High School senior told reporter Dominick Bonny in a story for Crosscut that racist slurs were said to him by other students upwards of 100 times a week. The student also told Bonny of an altercation in class, and of several instances of racist bullying in front of school staff.
Cashmere Superintendent Glenn Johnson said Friday that four students were disciplined "per the progressive discipline policy" after a preliminary investigation.
"Given that the final investigation/report is not complete, we have refrained from making additional comments out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of those involved as well as to honor the integrity of the process," Johnson wrote in an email.
Johnson said the district anticipates the results of a third-party investigation Friday and will provide additional information when the district is "assured that all appropriate student privacy and legal responsibilities have been met," after district personnel meets with "all parties directly involved" and the district takes "additional action steps as necessary."
The Cashmere School District finished the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone