School Pic 2.jpg

Cashmere High School.

 Provided photo

CASHMERE — The Cashmere School District expects to receive the results of a third-party investigation Friday into allegations of repeated racial bullying against a Black student.

A now-former Cashmere High School senior told reporter Dominick Bonny in a story for Crosscut that racist slurs were said to him by other students upwards of 100 times a week. The student also told Bonny of an altercation in class, and of several instances of racist bullying in front of school staff.



