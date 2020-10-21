August
Staff came back to school along with preschool to second-grade special ed students and at-risk kids who may not have internet available at home.
September
A community-wide test for coronavirus was conducted in the Cashmere-Monitor area. There were 438 people tested with just three positives. Superintendent Glenn Johnson said the less than 1% positive cases from the community testing led Dr. Malcolm Butler at the Chelan-Douglas Health District to give the school district permission to bring back preschool through second-grade students.
Oct. 12
First day back to school for preschool through second grade. Students are attending school on a hybrid schedule morning and afternoon.
Nov. 2
Plans are for third- through sixth-grade students to return to the classroom.