EAST WENATCHEE — Parents, teachers, clergy, medical and mental health professionals, police officers and family advocacy organizations will play a role in helping Eastmont School District decide how cell phones will be used in classrooms in the future.
Last summer, Superintendent Garn Christensen recommended and the board agreed to consider a policy limiting use of personal digital devices during the school day and, possibly, reducing a reliance on screen-based learning.
Since then, the board’s makeup has changed, with two newly elected members, Whitney Smith and Meaghan Vibbert, who weren’t in on the initial discussion.
Christensen on Monday asked the current board for direction on how to move forward.
The consensus was for Christensen to seek advice from those who are dealing every day with the impacts. From that, a draft policy will be developed that the board would put out for further public discussion.
“My estimate is we will be a group of 20 to 24,” Christensen said. “Ideally our first meeting will occur in February or March, with some recommendations back to the board by May or June.”
The approach is similar to how Christensen and the board tackled the district’s grade reconfiguration discussion several years ago. In that case, he brought together a group of engineers and construction experts who created options that were then narrowed down and rolled out to the board, parents and staff.
The issue then was how best to use the district’s facilities and where new classrooms and cafeterias made the most sense, while making sure students had the best access to resources.
This time around, the focus is on improving students’ nonverbal, soft-communications skills that come from face-to-face interaction, while also dealing with cyberbullying and other negative impacts stemming from over-use and over-reliance on personal electronic devices.
Figuring out when and how students should use cell phones in school isn’t easy, though.
Currently, student cell phone use at Eastmont is decided by the individual teacher.
Wenatchee High School this year implemented a new policy that bans cell phones from being used in the classroom, requiring students to either put their phones in their backpack or in a provided storage container during class, rather than in a back pocket or their desk.
Eastmont Deputy Superintendent David Woods offered a cautionary tale based on his experience in interacting with parents and students over restricting cell phone use.
“It can be really volatile,” he said. “I’ve learned new names and some new words, which is saying a lot.”
Even school officials don’t all agree on the issue.
A survey of 27 members of Eastmont's leadership team, which includes district administrators and department heads, showed a mixed response about whether and when cell phones have a place in the classroom. Most agreed that students in kindergarten through third grade don’t need them at school. Opinion on cell phone use by older students was less united. Some called for a complete ban during the school day, others said students should be allowed to use them between classes, and a few suggested that listening to music or looking up information in the classroom should be an option — at least in some cases.
Christensen said he will provide progress reports on the meetings to the board. It’s likely any policy that is developed would not be put into place before the start of the 2020-21 school year.