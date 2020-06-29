WENATCHEE — Choice is good.
That’s the initial reaction of local school officials to the news that Pinnacles Prep application has been approved to become the Wenatchee Valley’s first charter public school.
“We all know that one size does not fit all,” said North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Michelle Price. NCESD provides service and support to public and private schools in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties. “This new public school will give families in the area another schooling option.”
It also creates some competition for state funding connected to enrollment, she said, though the impacts are difficult to predict at this point.
“Students will be enrolled from the region, which will possibly affect the enrollment of the area public or private schools,” Price said. “Students who were previously homeschooled may also be enrolling. Funding for public schools follow the students, so as children enroll in Pinnacles Prep, the school district they withdraw from will have reduced funding. Private schools that rely on student tuition could also face reduced revenue if children enroll in this new school.”
School districts are taking into account the potential impacts of the new school in their enrollment projections, she said.
“School districts continually monitor local conditions and options,” she said. “They anticipate enrollment based on the local context, hoping you get it right.”
The charter school is planning for 360 students in grades 6-12 once it is operating at full capacity, which will take about five years. It plans to open in fall 2021 with just grades 6 and 7.
Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts have both projected enrollment declines overall in the next few years based on local birth rate and housing data. The arrival of the new charter school has been discussed as well. Wenatchee has an enrollment of about 7,800, while Eastmont’s is about 6,300.
“It is good for families to have options to find a program that best fits their needs,” said Spencer Taylor, Eastmont’s executive director of elementary education. “We feel great about the programs and options that Eastmont is providing our families from traditional school, to an alternative high school program, to our Home FIELD parent partnership program. At this time we do not know the extent of Pinnacles Prep on the enrollment impact.”
In Wenatchee, Superintendent Paul Gordon said he respects the work that has been done by the leaders of Pinnacles Prep to receive authorization for the new school.
“Adding a charter school in our community allows for an additional educational choice,” he said.
He notes the already established districts provide options as well.
“I strongly believe the best educational opportunities for students are in the Wenatchee School District. My charge when I was hired as the superintendent of schools last July 1 was to improve the educational and social-emotional outcomes for Wenatchee students,” he said. “Despite the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have set a course to transform our schools and deliver on a promise to know all scholars by name, strength and need. We are entering into an exciting time where we, in partnership with our stakeholders, will develop a new strategic plan to move our district forward with the values of equity, excellence and accountability.”
At the NCESD, the new charter school brings new challenges.
“We worked with the leadership team at Pinnacles Prep to identify areas that they may want services and support,” Price said, including special education services such as speech therapy and school psychologists, student records and fiscal management solutions, curriculum and professional development. “NCESD provides the services on a contract basis and is able to provide services that small schools and districts may not have access to otherwise,” she said.