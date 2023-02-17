WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee School Board's decision to move to individual voter district election system comes with a twist: two members will be elected to two-year terms initially for the first cycle.
Last June, the current board adopted a plan to divide the district into four equally-populated voter districts, which will each elect a member to the board, and one at-large member, who could reside anywhere in the school district.
The decision was made after the board determined the current system may “impair the ability of members of a protected class to have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”
Following the decision and overhaul, several board members asked district attorney Danielle Marchant to review whether they could serve the remainder of their terms. The process for finalizing the new voter districts and election cycles was in motion, though, with Marchant writing in a letter to the board “the plan has already been adopted.”
All five seats will now be on the November ballot, with residents voting for two positions: their individual voter district and the one at-large member.
Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore said the canvassing board conducted a drawing Friday to determine what districts will serve initial two-year terms. The terms for the five seats will include:
District 1:
This district has 11,731 residents and includes Sunnyslope, the northern portion of Wenatchee near the Horan Natural Area and Walla Walla Point Park and stretches to the district’s northern border. This district will elect a member for two years in 2023, and vote for a member to serve a full four-year term in 2025.
District 2:
This district has 11,740 residents and includes several neighborhoods near Castle Rock and the Sage Hills trailhead and stretches to the district’s southern border. This district will elect a member to a four-year term in 2023.
District 3:
This district has 11,731 residents and includes downtown Wenatchee and stretches east to Fifth Street and North Western Avenue. This district will elect a member to a four-year term in 2023.
District 4:
This district has a 54.6% Hispanic population and 11,729 residents. No member of the current board resides within the boundaries of this district, which encompasses much of south Wenatchee near the George Sellar Bridge. This district will elect a member to a four-year term in 2023.
An at-large seat:
This candidate can live anywhere within the boundaries of the Wenatchee School District. This position will initially be for two years in 2023, and a full four-year term in 2025.
Districts 1 and 5 will initially elect members to serve two year terms, before electing members to four year terms, to stagger the cycle and prevent the five seats from all coming up for election in the same year.
Since members must reside in the district they serve, the five current members cannot all be reelected under the new system. Candidate filing week for Chelan County begins May 15.
Before then, the five current members will select a new superintendent and decide how to cut at least $8 million of district spending.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone