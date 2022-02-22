OLYMPIA— Chelan High School principal Brad Wilson was named the 2022 Washington State Principal of the Year by the Association of Washington School Principals.
Wilson said he was “shocked” by the Feb. 3 announcement, “but grateful for the recognition of not just my position but of our students, staff, and community.”
Wilson is in his sixth year at CHS after three years as principal at Chelan Middle School and two years at Lake Roosevelt High School in Coulee Dam, also as principal.
He said he hopes to increase the number classes students can take that simultaneously earn high school and college credit, while also increasing Latino enrollment in those courses.
“All of our staff was aware we had more students capable of taking dual credit courses and that we needed to work with them to have them included in our college level classes,” Wilson said.
Latino students now make up half the enrollment in Running Start, Dual Credit, and College in the High School courses at Chelan High School.
“The rewards in any type of school success are the tremendous individual stories that tell of student successes,” Wilson said. “So seeing a diverse set of students that reflects our community and school graduating with numerous college credits that give them a jump start on their next steps is very cool.”
Wilson will be honored at the national level by the National Association of Secondary Principals School Principals in Washington D.C. in September.
