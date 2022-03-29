CHELAN — Students exploring career options offered at Chelan High School's agriculture program will soon have new and repaired equipment to train on.
The school’s Agriculture Program recently received an $18,500 grant from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. The money will help fund the following equipment for the district:
Fix the current CNC Plasma Cutter and send the students and teacher for training on operating the machine and software
New industrial drill press and band saw
New MIG welders
New torch cart
“These purchases will allow more students to be working hands-on with MIG welders and other equipment during the Ag Mechanics classes by expanding the number of machines we have available for use,” Scott Granger Jr., the school’s associate principal and Career Technical Education Director, wrote in an email.
Ganger said Chelan is hiring a new agriculture education teacher. The district is also fixing the CNC plasma cutter and buying new equipment.
The hope is that everything is fixed and purchased, with a new teacher in place, in the fall.
“The goal is our students will leave high school ready for the workforce after graduation,” Granger wrote. “The CNC Plasma Table in the shop was not operational for some time, but with these funds, we were also able to send students to Bend, Oregon, for training and since then they have made the machine operational again.”
