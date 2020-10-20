CHELAN — School is being delayed for second graders due to a positive COVID test. As the Lake Chelan School District was bringing back preschool-kindergarten-first and second grade students this week, they received news a second-grade staff member tested positive for COVID.
At that point, Chelan Superintendent Barry DePaoli said the school district worked with the Chelan-Douglas Health District to do some contact tracing.
“We felt it was a matter of safety that we quarantined the second-grade team, which would mean we would have to delay our start for the second graders,” DePaoli said. “We are still moving Pre-K-and-first-grade. We’re just going to move our second graders three weeks out, just to err on the side of safety and caution.”
DePaoli said it was really hard on the staff because there was such excitement to see the kids coming back. This is is a pivot for the school district, he said, but they are just going to have to regroup.
“This is just how it is going to be. We’re going to have to pivot and work through this and live with the virus. It’s certainly not what we want or what we ask for but we’ve got to do our best to ensure student and staff safety and find that balance between the risk of having students in the building,” DePaoli said.
The kindergarten and first-grade students are continuing with in-person school while the second-grade students will learn online from home for the time being.
“Our community stats are actually quite good. We’ve just had two cases in the total community. Our transmission rates are fairly low. We’re hoping it stays there,” he said. “The community is working hard to do the necessary things to prevent anything, but there is an uptick in rates in the county. We’re very conscientious about watching those numbers as we phase in our students.”
The plan now is to bring the second-grade back on Nov. 9 at the same time the school district is hoping to bring back third- through sixth-graders. DePaoli said they will work closely with the CDHD to bring in that next group.