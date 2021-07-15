Cindy Puckett is a candidate for Cascade School Board Director District No. 1. Her opponents in the Aug. 3 primary are Misha Whitfield and Mike Worden.
Why are you running for reelection to the school board?
I enjoy helping in making good decisions on policies and procedures for our District with our Board.
What do you think are the key issues in this school board race?
Listening to our students about their needs. Making sure our buildings and people are safe. Getting our students back to in-person full time this fall. They need the social aspect of learning. Helping Character Strong and Social Emotional Learning programs work even better.
What do you think are the lessons taught us by dealing with COVID the past year as it relates to school?
Learned about cleanliness, healthy habits. Our teachers actually went to some of our students' homes to encourage them to participate in the zoom classes. That meant a lot to them. That was a huge thing for our District. Other districts were calling our Superintendent for advice. We followed the guidelines.