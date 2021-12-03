Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School canceled in-person classes Friday and shifted to remote learning following an unspecified threat to the school. Activities at the district’s other schools are uninterrupted.

The district received a tip on Thursday a “rumored shooting” would take place at the high school, according to district spokesperson Diana Haglund. Additional security measures were implemented, though school activities Thursday were uninterrupted.

The threat is still under investigation by Wenatchee Police, which prompted the district to shift to remote learning. Haglund said after-school activities will not take place Friday. Athletics, as well as Saturday's craft bazaar, will run as scheduled this weekend.

“The reports that came in were rumors of a threat, so we have not received anything that was very specifically threatening of students, staff or school as a whole,” she said.

Wenatchee High School students were read a letter Friday during first period which said the threat the district received said a student could bring weapon to campus.

Haglund said the plan is for Wenatchee High School to resume in-person instruction Monday.

A separate threat against Foothills Middle School was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday, Haglund said. As a precaution, Foothills was placed in a shelter in place for the remainder of the day.

“At no time was there any direct threat made to any school staff or students at Foothills,” Haglund said.

Garn Christensen, Eastmont School District's superintendent, said the district has not received similar threats. As a precaution, East Wenatchee Police focused patrols in the vicinity of Eastmont High School Friday.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?