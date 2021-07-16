WENATCHEE — Serve Wenatchee and Columbia Valley Community Health are teaming up in August to help students prepare for school this fall.
Serve Wenatchee’s “Clothes for the Classroom” and CVCH’s “Back to School Health Fair” are being combined in 2021 to provide free clothes and backpacks filled with school supplies for up to 1,000 students.
Pre-registration is required. Parents and guardians of children entering grades K-8 in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts can pick up their box filled with pre-orders of jeans, shirts, tennis shoes, socks and shoes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14.
Backpacks filled with school supplies for children in grades K-12 can be picked up at the same time. It will be held at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., in Wenatchee.
Serve Wenatchee Valley will pre-register students in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts. Parents and guardians can call (509) 663-4673 through July 22 to place orders for their own children and have sizes available to share with the volunteers.
Another option is to visit the Serve Wenatchee website servewenatchee.org and click on the "Clothes for the Classroom" link to access the online registration, donation, and volunteer links.
For the Serve Wenatchee giveaway, now in it’s 18th year, parents can pick boxes full of pre-ordered clothes, shoes and backpacks. CVCH will not be holding the health fair, but they are still providing backpacks and school supplies.