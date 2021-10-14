Cody Burgess-Bench is running for School Board Member Director District 3 in the Cascade School District. Her opponent in the upcoming general election is Zachary Miller.
What changes, if any, would you like to see in the current curriculum?
I am an advocate for a traditional education emphasizing the liberal arts of language and math while studying great works of history and literature. An early focus on basic reading, writing, and arithmetic supplemented by science, technology, and art is one of the best ways to learn early critical thinking skills.
What changes, if any, do you think should be made to the district's current handling of COVID-19?
The district and our schools are controlled by the health district, the Office of Superintendent, and the governor. This is a far cry from local control and meeting the needs of the families served in this district. Everyone wants kids and staff safe. The proper way to manage is at the local school level with parents deciding what is best for their children and adults protecting themselves if they deem it necessary.
What do you see as the biggest issue the district faces long-term?
The most recent implementation of bills passed are going to be a challenge. I encourage all families to look into the bills passed in the spring. Addressing the needs of families while incorporating the state's mandates on diversity and equity requirements, comprehensive sexual education, and vaccine compliance, all while trying to remain open will be issues that need to be addressed long term. All of this while ensuring the classrooms remain objective. I plan to address these areas while asking the questions: does this support parental rights, is this a wise use of the public resources, and does this provide academic excellence.
