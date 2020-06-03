NCW — Graduation celebrations are taking on all sorts of new forms this year to keep social distancing requirements with the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders. Some schools are still putting together events, others have a plan in place.
Here’s a list of some of high school graduation festivities planned throughout the region (Updated Wednesday, June 3):
Eastmont High School: Virtual Graduation: 6-8 p.m. June 5, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com). Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Wenatchee High School: Virtual Graduation, 8-10 p.m. June 5, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com). Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Cashmere High School: Virtual Graduation, 7 p.m. June 5. Link available on the district website.
Manson High School: “Golden Globe” style with a pre-recorded Senior Awards and Slideshow event at 7 p.m Friday, June 5 on social media and the district website. Then, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 6, pre-recorded student speeches will be released. A Facebook Live event, showing seniors crossing the stage to receive their diplomas, will be broadcast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waterville High School: Gallery Drive (students and families in cars, driving through the community): 6:45-7:15 p.m. June 5. The route will be posted to the district’s website. Virtual graduation link shared at 7:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks display at the NCW Fairgrounds at 9 p.m. All spectators must remain in vehicles.
Bridgeport High School: 7 p.m. June 5, streamed live on Facebook.
Cascade High School: Virtual Graduation, 8 p.m. June 6, footage filmed Tuesday morning during senior processional. Graduation fireworks show is at 10 p.m. at Peshastin-Dryden football field. Spectators are asked to stay in their vehicles. Tune to 88.7 FM for music to accompany the show. For details, go to wwrld.us/36SYYOg.
Quincy High School: Graduation Parade/Procession/Gauntlet, 1 p.m. June 6, livestreamed to watch online. See school website for details.
Chelan High School: Virtual Graduation with spliced video featuring students in cap and gown, baby picture, graduation photo and future plans, and student speeches. Class quote by Author Ally Condie: “Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side.” Video will air between June 8 and 12. Details to come.
Brewster High School: 7 p.m. June 12, livestreamed, brewsterbears.org
WestSide High School: Virtual Graduation, 7 p.m. June 11, streamed on NCWLIFE Channel (LocalTel Channel 12, Charter Channel 19 and online at ncwlife.com)
This list will be updated as more details become available.