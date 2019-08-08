QUINCY — A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the new Quincy High School at 403 Jackrabbit St. N.E. is planned Sept. 14, during the Farmer Consumer Awareness Day festivities.
The community is invited to tour the new school from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Food and refreshments also will be available. The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 3:30 p.m. at the events entry of the school. The dedication ceremony will start at 4:10 p.m. in the gym.
Completion of the new $80 million high school is last of six projects funded by a $108 million construction bond approved by voters in February 2016.
The other projects include the conversion and remodel of the existing high school to a middle school, renovation of George Elementary School and renovation of the junior high building to create Ancient Lakes Elementary.
It also included new gyms for Mountain View, Pioneer and George elementary schools and modifications to Monument Elementary School.