Completed Pinnacles Prep renovations provide school, community with new space

230816-newslocal-pinnaclespreptour 04.JPG
Guests mingle at the end of a tour of Pinnacle Prep's new renovations on Monday. The space, as seen from the Learning Loft, will be used for events and also house two classrooms.

WENATCHEE — Pinnacles Prep finished its seven-month renovation project right before its 230 students began the new school year on Aug. 29.

The public charter school held a tour for community partners led by a group of students on Monday.

230816-newslocal-pinnaclespreptour 01.JPG
Eighth-grader Lilly Arias reads about the renovated Learning Loft classroom during a tour for guests at Pinnacles Prep on Monday. Choirs used the space previously before 500 square feet was newly added to expand the space for learning.
230816-newslocal-pinnaclespreptour 02.JPG
Eighth-grader Vivian Wallace, center left corner, reads about her school's newly constructed main entrance as she and her fellow students guide a tour of Pinnacles Prep on Monday.
230816-newslocal-pinnaclespreptour 03.JPG
Flora Garcia, left, and Haiti Rodriguez, both with Danzas Multiculturales Folklorico, perform a Sinaloa dance on stage at the end of a guided tour of Pinnacles Prep on Monday. Danzas Multiculturales Folklorico and Parque Padrinos use the space to rehearse.


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

