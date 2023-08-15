Completed Pinnacles Prep renovations provide school, community with new space

WENATCHEE — Pinnacles Prep finished its seven-month renovation project right before its 230 students began the new school year on Aug. 29.
The public charter school held a tour for community partners led by a group of students on Monday.
The school began teaching sixth- and seventh-graders in 2020, expanded to eighth grade last year, and will welcome its first ninth-grade class.
The state helped fund the school with a 2.5 million grant from the state’s 2021-23 state capital budget due to efforts from Washington State Sen. Brad Hawkins and State Reps. Keith Goehner and Michael Steele. All three were on the tour, along with Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and some city staff.
“Charter schools really struggle with gaining support for their facilities and don’t have access to the same funding sources as traditional public schools, so I was happy to partner with the city to help fund facility enhancements to the community center,” Hawkins said. “As a community, we should continue to embrace all opportunities for students, include traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools, and home schools. Kids deserve to be challenged and feel like they fit in. We need to continue to support creative ways to help them maximize their potential.”
The renovations included:
- Adding 500 square feet to the school’s Learning Loft, an area for classroom learning and activities.
- A new entranceway with an office and a buzz-in door for safety.
- A retractable partition in the Great Hall, where communal gathers and assemblies take place, now creates two classrooms.
- A new fencing around the school.
- Kitchen improvements, a new HVAC system.
- And three new offices in their wellness center.
“I’m so excited. It’s a beautiful usable space, I think it’s quite magical up in the Learning Loft being able to see all the way to the stain glass windows, it feels like you’re floating on air,” said Sara Rolfs, community connector and co-founder of Pinnacles Prep.
The school is located at the city’s Wenatchee Community Center on 504 Chelan Ave. The school still uses its space for local non-profit organizations and other events during weeknights and weekends.
Pinnacles has nine classrooms now, with the Great Hall being able to turn into two separate classrooms with the new partition.
“The vision is more that it is more like a college where you have a classroom and multiple professors will come through and use it throughout the day,” Rolfs said.
Most of the furniture is on wheels so teachers can arrange the classrooms the way they want them to be and to make it easier to make space when community events take place outside school hours, said Rolfs.
One of the organizations that utilize the space after school is Parque Padrinos, a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the socioeconomic welfare in South Wenatchee.
The Great Hall serves as a dance studio for the group’s traditional folkloric dance classes, which have more than 50 students.
Some student dancers from Parque Padrinos dance classes performed for the guests on the tour.
“That’s always been a part of our vision, this was a community center, and we still see it as the community center, and we believe because public dollars are going towards this remodel, it shouldn’t not be used just because our school hours are over, it’s the public’s, and it should be the public’s,” Rolfs said. “We feel very strongly about making sure that it is open to the community.