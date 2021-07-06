MANSON — A Manson School Board member refused to participate in a board workshop in June because she believed, apparently incorrectly, that the session was about racism, microaggression and critical race theory.
This workshop, according to Manson’s first-year Superintendent Vonni Walker, was on the district’s equity policy, and was presented by a trainer from the Washington State School Directors’ Association.
Walker said the workshop was about creating a definition for equity in Manson.
Workshop materials were distributed to board members well in advance, Walker said, so it did somewhat surprise her to get a strongly worded email from board member Jama England the night before the meeting.
England said what bothered her most were the handouts from the state trainer on microaggression and racism.
“The attachments about racism and microaggressions do not have much to do with equity. Almost every interaction was considered a racial microaggression,” England said.
England, in her email to Walker, stated she would not be attending the workshop because she found the materials biased and racist and were examples of microaggressions which she says indicates that anyone who is white can’t know of another’s life experiences while ignoring her own life experience.
“It (the workshop) was supposed to be about equity but all the handouts I got were about racism and microaggression,” England said later “I wrote them that note and I said before the workshop, but no one contacted me to say that’s not what it is really about. I just assumed I must have hit the nail on the head.”
“There are some blurred lines between critical race theory and what we would call public education work around inclusion and belonging and some of those topics we’ve worked on for years,” Walker said. “That is something as a community we’ve had to grapple with like every other community.”
England, who has been on the Manson School Board for 40 years, said: “We haven’t really had issues like this before. You know how the political climate is getting. Our school district does a really good job teaching kids and supporting them and their programs.”
After the workshop, England said she was told it was on equity and a little about racism and some about microaggression.
“It was about equity and I guess we have to have an equity policy but I felt we were treating all of our students with equity. I didn’t really see the need for the policy but I was willing to listen. But when they start talking about racism and microaggression that was not for me,” England said.
Walker said the Manson School District can move past this with communication and education.
“When they have all the information, they would be proud of the work we are doing. That’s really important because there’s no critical race theory going on in Manson School District. None at all. There’s no reason to add it. It’s a concept that doesn’t have anything to do with the work we do,” Walker said