Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Repair work on an aging cooling system will result in a late start at Wenatchee High School on Wednesday, the first full day of classes at the school.

Students in grades 9-12 will now follow a late start schedule beginning at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 31 as crews continue to repair the school's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to a district press release.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?