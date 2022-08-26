WENATCHEE — Repair work on an aging cooling system will result in a late start at Wenatchee High School on Wednesday, the first full day of classes at the school.
Students in grades 9-12 will now follow a late start schedule beginning at 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 31 as crews continue to repair the school's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to a district press release.
All other schools in Wenatchee will run regularly Tuesday and Wednesday.
The WHS student parking lot off Millerdale Avenue, the bus ramp and the staff parking lot on the south side of the building will remain closed until around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as crews install a new compressor on the roof of the building. Due to the size of the compressor, a helicopter will be used to lift the equipment onto the roof.
“For the safety of staff and students, no one will be allowed inside the building in areas where the installation is taking place,” the press release states.
The system was first installed in 1972, and work to repair the HVAC was hindered by a shortage of replacement parts, some of which are no longer on the market. The press release credits Salcido Connection, which “navigated supply chain challenges and utilized their industry connections to locate hard-to-find parts and replacement equipment.”
Orientation for the school’s ninth graders will go on as scheduled Tuesday “in areas of the building not impacted by the cooling system issue,” according to the press release.
Current forecasts show toasty temperatures next week. According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday has a high temperature of 97 degrees, which climbs to 101 degrees on Wednesday.
“Crews will continue working on the cooling system throughout the week,” the press release states. “School staff will be monitoring inside temperatures and have plans in place to ensure the safety of students by limiting time in warm parts of the building.”
