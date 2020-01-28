EAST WENATCHEE — The school days are winding down for Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen, who last January announced to the board his plans to retire in June 2022
At that time, following his annual mid-year evaluation, the five-member board offered Christensen a one-year contract extension, bringing it out three years, the longest allowed by law.
On Monday, the process was repeated, with a twist.
Christensen, who has served in the job since 2007, again received the results of his evaluation. “It was very positive,” board member Annette Eggers noted.
But no contract extension was forthcoming.
“We could have tried, I guess, but he might not have accepted it,” she said.
The board, which has two newly elected members, is taking a closer look at the evaluation process, though, with an eye toward identifying characteristics, values and priorities they want to see in a new superintendent.
“We are looking forward to revising the document for the next evaluation to reflect our values and priorities in the district,” said Meaghan Vibbert, one of the new board members.
Christensen will bring back some suggestions for changes to the evaluation form in the coming months.