NCW — School districts across the region are facing a shortage of COVID testing supplies due to increased demand and supply chain issues.
They hope for an increased supply by mid-February, said Michelle Price, superintendent of the North Central Educational Service District, which represents 29 school districts.
“Once the warehouse was pretty much emptied out, then they don’t have shipments coming in fast enough to fit those needs,” Price said. “It’s kind of been a spiral of different things.”
ESDs now serve as the middle man. Each regional ESD receives test shipments from the state Department of Health and distributes them to individual school districts. This week the NCESD received a test shipment Tuesday afternoon, which was then distributed by Wednesday afternoon.
Each district submits a testing request by 3 p.m. Thursday for the following week, though not all can be fulfilled. The Wenatchee School District ordered 1,200 tests Thursday for next week.
Last week, the ESD received 20,000 tests from the state. This week, the ESD received 14,909 requests for tests, though the state only shipped 14,000 tests. The ESD decides which requests to fulfill, and Price said the top priority is to keep learning in person.
“We’re making sure first that every district has enough tests to keep their classrooms open,” she said. “And then, beyond that, is definitely the student activities and performing arts and sports.”
Due to uncertainty around test availability and the implementation of the state’s new test delivery procedure, Wenatchee temporarily paused middle school athletics Tuesday. Activities resumed Wednesday after Superintendent Paul Gordon spoke with local health officials.
Gordon reiterated his desire for in-person instruction during Tuesday’s school board meeting after a WestSide High School teacher suggested the district consider developing a remote learning plan.
Spencer Taylor, Eastmont School District’s executive director of elementary education, said his district is also determined to keep school doors open safely.
Price said districts throughout North Central Washington are committed to in-person learning, though they could be forced into remote learning for a period.
“In the event that they have too many staff quarantined or not able to work due to illness, then they would need to go to remote model or even close school and add a calendar day at the end of the year,” Price said. “Remote would be their second choice if they have to. But really, again, we’re prioritizing keeping classrooms open.”
The state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction released new testing guidelines for athletes Wednesday, reducing the number of required tests. Instead of testing asymptomatic athletes three times a week, athletes only test on competition days.
Additionally, districts must ensure universal masking for athletes and coaches during practices and games during high-risk sports.
The state “guidelines depend on a lot of testing to be able to return to school and work, but we have been given some relief in athletics with less testing required each week,” Taylor wrote in an email. “We are hearing about possible supply shortages around the state and are concerned that our supply will run out.”
State testing guidelines for students and staff also changed this week and will likely do so again. Diana Haglund, Wenatchee schools spokesperson, said, “guidance is expected to change on a day-to-day basis based on testing availability.”
Haglund recommended parents contact school nurses for questions and updated timelines for quarantine or isolation periods.